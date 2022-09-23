The final workshop of Midcoast Conservancy’s Naturalist Series will be held on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to noon at Hidden Valley Nature Center in Jefferson.

Autumn in Maine means trees in their glory. Early October is a great time to go for a walk in the woods to look at what’s happening with trees, which ones have already lost leaves, which ones don’t seem to have gotten very far along, which ones hold onto their leaves until spring, and, of course, what’s happening with those “forever green” evergreens?

Anyone is welcome to attend on Saturday, Oct. 8, at 10 a.m. The group will meet at the main gate of Hidden Valley Nature Center for a 1-2 hour walk with a Maine master naturalist to look at and learn about trees. To learn more and to register, go to midcoastconservancy.org/events-list/fall-tree-walk.

Midcoast Conservancy is a vibrant regional land trust that works to protect vital lands and waters on a scale that matters and to inspire wonder and action on behalf of all species and the Earth. The organization works throughout the Sheepscot River, Medomak River, and Damariscotta Lake watersheds. Midcoast Conservancy manages over 14,000 acres in 55 preserves and 100 miles of trails, including Hidden Valley, a preserve with cabin and outdoor recreation equipment rentals and a low-impact forestry program.

Community members can get involved in the organization’s work as volunteers with water quality monitoring, habitat restoration, fish passage projects, forestry and oyster farming, or outdoor recreation and education. For more information, go to midcoastconservancy.org or call 389-5150.

