Backyard Birding Presentation March 24

Knox-Lincoln Soil & Water Conservation District is partnering with Boothbay Regional Land Trust to host Backyard Birding with Lee Emmons in a hybrid manner of both in-person (limited seating) and online on Thursday, March 24 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

This talk will be led by writer and birder, Emmons, who will share his years of knowledge identifying backyard birds, sharing tips for identification, suggestions for choice feeders, importance of conservation of habitat, planting to ensure cover and food, and much more.

Emmons is an avid bird photographer with a growing collection located at Instagram.com/mainewoodpeckers.

This event is free; however, registration is required for in-person (maximum 12) attendance or online. To register, go to knox-lincoln.org/backyard-birding-with-lee-emmons. The in-person event will be held at Oak Point Preserve located at 60 Samoset Road, Boothbay Harbor.

For more information, call 596-2040 or email info@knox-lincoln.org.

