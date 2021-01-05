Backyard Conservation with Peter McKinley January 5, 2021 at 3:48 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesInvasive-Plant Work Day at Dodge PointLearn to Create a Bird-Friendly Garden at Midcoast ConservancyGardening for Wildlife with Maine Native PlantsCoastal Rivers Offers Online Program on Wild EdiblesMidcoast Birder to Give Talk Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!