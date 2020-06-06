Backyard Runathon to Benefit Local Businesses

Lincoln Academy cross-country alumni have organized a 24-hour Backyard Runathon to raise funds for Damariscotta-area businesses.

The run will take place Saturday, June 13 and Sunday, June 14. Participants will run as many miles as they can on their own or with members of their household, practicing physical distancing in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Participants are asked to form a team of four to five people and to collect pledges per mile from community members who are able to give.

All funds raised will go directly to small businesses in the Damariscotta community. Prizes will be awarded to the team that runs the most miles and the team that raises the most money.

To sign up for the Backyard Runathon, go to: tinyurl.com/ya39oxlt. A Facebook event is set up at tinyurl.com/yafq6lyh.

