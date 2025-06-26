Bake Sale at Congregational Church of Bristol

The Congregational Church of Bristol is holding its Fourth of July bake sale this Saturday, June 28 beginning at 9 a.m. Pies, cakes, cookies, and more will be available for sale.

This event is being held on the lawn – weather permitting – at the Russell Parish House, which is located in front of the Congregational Church of Bristol on Route 130 in Bristol Mills. In the event of inclement weather, the bake sale will be held in the fellowship hall of the Russell Parish House.

The bake sale runs until noon or until the home-baked good sell out. Parking is available in the lot on Route 130 and behind the church.

To access the parking area behind the church, drive onto Longfellow Schoolhouse Road, which is located between Deb’s Bristol Diner and the watering trough.

