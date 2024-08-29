Bake Sale at Congregational Church of Bristol Aug. 31

The Congregational Church of Bristol will hold a bake sale Saturday, Aug. 31. The sale begins at 9 a.m. and continues until noon unless the home-baked goodness sells out before then.

Weather permitting, the event will be held on the front lawn at the Russell Parish House next to the church, at 1263 Bristol Road (Route 130) in Bristol Mills.

In the event of rain, the bake sale will be held in the fellowship hall of the Russell Parish House.

Parking is available in the lot on Route 130 and behind the church. To access the parking area behind the church, drive onto Longfellow Schoolhouse Road, which is located between the Deb’s Bristol Diner and the watering trough.

