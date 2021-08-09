Advanced Search
Bake Sale at the Congregational Church of Bristol

at

The Congregational Church of Bristol will hold a bake sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14.

All are invited to come buy a Saturday evening dessert, from delicious pies and cookies to brownies, and other yummy baked goods.

This event is being held on the front lawn, weather permitting, at the Russell Parish House, which is located next to the Congregational Church of Bristol on Route 130 in Bristol Mills. In the event of rain, the bake sale will be held in the fellowship hall of the Russell Parish House.

Parking is available in the lot on Route 130 and behind the church. To access the parking area behind the church, drive onto Longfellow Schoolhouse Road, which is located between Deb’s Bristol Diner and the watering trough.

