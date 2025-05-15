Baked Bean Supper In Whitefield May 17

Three kinds of baked beans top the public supper menu at Kings Mills Union Hall in Whitefield on Saturday, May 17.

Kings Mills Union Hall Association volunteers will also be preparing macaroni and cheese, shepherd’s pie, broccoli salad, traditional coleslaw, biscuits, rolls, a variety of desserts, as well as coffee, tea, and lemonade.

The price is $15 for adults and $8 for children age 10 and under.

Continuing renovation at the historic hall includes plans for exterior painting and completion of the indoor bathroom. All supper proceeds benefit these projects.

The Union Hall is located opposite the Kings Mills fire station at the corner of Townhouse Road and Route 194.

