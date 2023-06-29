Bands for Books Fundraiser at Lakehurst Lodge

On Labor Day, the Friends of Wiscasset Library will hold its ninth Bands for Books fundraiser. From the first year in 2014, Katharine Martin-Savage was a major force on the committee which still plans this party for those who use and enjoy the library.

For three of the nine years, Martin-Savage hosted the fundraiser at her Seafield Farm, where a huge tent was erected on her former riding ring.

This year, even while her health prevented her from attending meetings, Martin-Savage was busy on the phone lining up sponsors, caterers, and servers. Her major contributions each year to the success of Bands for Books will be greatly missed, as will her love and support for the Wiscasset Library.

For her friends who served these years with her, her smiling face and eagerness to volunteer for every need cannot be replaced. The entire committee wishes to dedicate this year’s Bands for Books to Martin-Savage in honor of her incredible contributions to Wiscasset Public Library.

There was no venue space large enough in Wiscasset to accommodate the event’s needs. A perfect location was discovered in nearby Damariscotta: Lakehurst Lodge, which has a long history as a popular dance hall and provides everything needed to continue the party/fundraiser.

The committee felt there was no better place to hold the Bands for Books fundraiser than a dance hall dating back to the 1930s.

Dust off the dancing shoes and come dance to the music of The Salty Dogs from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 4.

Tickets are available for purchase at the Wiscasset Public Library beginning in early July. Advance purchase tickets are $20 and tickets at the door are $25.

For more information, email Linda Winterberg at lzwint43@gmail.com.

Bands for Books is presented by Friends of the Wiscasset Public Library and is its major fundraiser to benefit the library.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

