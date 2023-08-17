Bands for Books Silent Auction Sept. 4

On Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4 from 5-7 p.m. at Lakehurst Lodge in Damariscotta, the Bands for Books fundraiser for the Wiscasset Public Library will again feature its silent auction.

The event’s planning committee is pleased to announce several new and different donations from area residents and businesses. Attendees may wish to bid on a package from Dzerts by Daphne of a dessert each month for 12 months; a photograph of Cuckold’s Pass; a nautical canvas bag full of goodies; four general admission seats to the Portland Seadogs; or to be a character in an upcoming mystery book by Barbara Ross.

There will also be gift cards for local restaurants and too many other items to list here. As always, there is a wonderful assortment of items on which to bid.

Come and dance to The Salty Dogs, take home a treasure or two, and enjoy some oysters, another new feature this year, which will be served along with the usual tasty variety of appetizers prepared by the Friends of Wiscasset Library.

Tickets are available for purchase at the Wiscasset Public Library. Advance tickets are $20 and tickets at the door are $25. Tickets may also be purchased at the Wiscasset Art Walk on Thursday, Aug. 31.

Bands for Books is presented by Friends of the Wiscasset Public Library and is its major fundraiser to benefit the library. For more information, email Linda Winterberg at lzwint43@gmail.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

