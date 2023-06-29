Barbecue, Music, and Fireworks On The Lincoln Home Lawn July 4

The Lincoln Home is hosting a lawn party from 4:30-8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4, with premium fireworks viewing at dusk. Dance on the lawn to the fun music of the Boneheads and enjoy delicious barbecue burgers, sausages, hot dogs, and veggie burgers that will be available for purchase, along with homemade strawberry shortcake and ice cream.

Beer, wine and soft drinks will be available from Sadie the Bar Car.

Kids will have fun jumping in the bounce house and dancing on the lawn with light up bracelets and necklaces. Suggested donation is $5 per person; premium parking is available for $10.

Bring lawn chairs and blankets for the best view of the fireworks overlooking the Damariscotta River. No coolers or pets are allowed. Rain date is Wednesday, July 5.

The Lincoln Home, a nonprofit assisted living community that supports a vibrant lifestyle for seniors and the Lincoln County community, is located at 22 River Road in Newcastle.

