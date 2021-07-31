BBQ Fundraiser for Boothbay V.E.T.S.

The Boothbay Veterans Emergency Temporary Shelter, Inc. will be putting on a huge barbecue fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 21 at the American Legion Post 36 in Boothbay from 4-7 p.m.

The menu will consist of pulled pork, baked beans, chili dogs, hamburgers, cheeseburgers, and drinks. Adult donation is $12; children under 12 is $6.

There will be games for kids and adults and a 16-piece jazz band to enjoy while eating.

Wyman’s Berries frozen fruit cups will be available for dessert between 4:30-6:30 p.m.

They ask for anyone planning to come to RSVP so they can keep track of the count. Please call 242-9310 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

