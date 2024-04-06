‘Be A Better Mariner’ Classes Offered

Midcoast Maine has one of the most beautiful coastlines in the world, but that beauty can hide hazards that can quickly ruin your day on the water. Geography, tides and weather can conspire to make even the most experienced mariner opt to stay ashore.

US Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 2-5, based at Coast Guard Station Boothbay Harbor, is offering courses that will make anyone a smarter boater.

Boat America

This boating certificate course meets Maine’s requirement that boat operators born on or after Jan. 1, 1999 must have competed the Boat America course approved by the National Association of Boating Law Administrators in order to operate a boat over 25 horsepower on inland and coastal waters.

Course instructors are experienced boaters who provide additional insights about boating in the Midcoast area.

The course will run 6-8 p.m. on Mondays, April 29 and May 6, and Wednesdays, May 1 and May 8 at the Great Salt Bay Community School, located at 559 Main St. in Damariscotta. To register, email bmerrill@aos98schools.org.

Navigating Midcoast Maine

The nuts and bolts of basic marine navigation, weather, course plotting, and voyage planning are covered. Students get an in-depth look at the many planning factors to help ensure a safe voyage including weather and sea state.

The course utilizes the local area nautical chart, and students will come away with an understanding of Latitude/Longitude, chart structure, symbols, navigation aids, and differences between paper and electronic charts.

The course will run 6-8 p.m. on Wednesdays, May 15, 22, 29, June 5 and 12, at the Great Salt Bay Community School, located at 559 Main St. in Damariscotta. To register, email bmerrill@aos98schools.org.

The course will also run 6-8 p.m. on Wednesdays, July 10, 17, 24, 31, and Aug. 7 at the Charles E. Sherman Jr. American Legion Post No. 36, located at 25 Industrial Way in Boothbay.

To register or for more information, contact David Eastwood at 633-4748 or email davidbeastwood@gmail.com.

