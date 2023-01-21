Discover the fascinating hobby of beekeeping during a seven-week interactive, in person course, presented by experienced beekeepers from the Knox-Lincoln County Beekeepers and Maine’s State Bee Inspector.

Whether participants have an interest in becoming a backyard beekeeper for a gardening passion, wish to consider keeping hives for a honey crop, or simply desire to learn more about the intriguing community of honey bees, attending a local bee school will provide a basic foundation to get started. This course is designed for first and second year beekeepers.

Beekeeping basics, equipment needs, seasonal management, honey bee diseases and pest management will be presented. Not only will students learn about what is needed to care for these incredibly important insects, they will meet other community members who share an interest in beekeeping.

Classes will be held on consecutive Wednesday evenings from 6-8:15 p.m. in the downstairs community room of the Assembly of God Church, 672 Main St., in Damariscotta beginning on Feb. 22, and continuing through April 5. If inclement weather results in a cancellation, class will extend for one week to April 12. Formal presentations will be followed by rotational hands-on learning stations in break out rooms. Abundant time will be allowed for questions and answers.

The course fee is $65 (payable by check or cash) which includes a textbook, emailed handouts and a pro-rated yearly membership to Knox-Lincoln County Beekeepers.

To register, please send an email to rmllamas1@gmail.com with a name, address, and phone number. For more information, contact Jane Dunstan at 586-6800, or email rmllamas1@gmail.com.

