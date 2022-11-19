Beacon Chapter #202, Order of the Eastern Star, will hold the chapter’s annual Christmas Bazaar at the Alna-Anchor Masonic Lodge, 529 Main St., Damariscotta, Saturday, Nov. 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The bazaar will feature an abundance and variety of crafts by local craftspeople, as well as baked goods and the ever popular Christmas wreaths, which can be purchased as is, or decorated to specifications.

As always, all Beacon Chapter profits will be used to support local charities.

For more information call Frances Hewins, 644-8298, or email fhewins@tidewater.net.

