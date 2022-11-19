Advanced Search
Beacon Chapter #202 Hosts Annual Christmas Bazaar Submitted article

Led by Betty Lou Townsend, center, Beacon Chapter #202 Craft Club members, Nylene Page (left) and Joan Hodgdon, make Christmas decorations to be sold at the chapters Annual Christmas Bazaar. (Photo courtesy Fran Hewins)

Beacon Chapter #202, Order of the Eastern Star, will hold the chapter’s annual Christmas Bazaar at the Alna-Anchor Masonic Lodge, 529 Main St., Damariscotta, Saturday, Nov. 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The bazaar will feature an abundance and variety of crafts by local craftspeople, as well as baked goods and the ever popular Christmas wreaths, which can be purchased as is, or decorated to specifications.

As always, all Beacon Chapter profits will be used to support local charities.

For more information call Frances Hewins, 644-8298, or email fhewins@tidewater.net.

