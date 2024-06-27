Beano Returns to Round Pond June 27

While much of the country now calls the game bingo, it’s still called by its original name of beano here in Round Pond, and on Thursday, June 27, the Round Pond Schoolhouse Association will present its first beano night of the season.

The night of family fun will take place at the historic Washington Schoolhouse, at 1426 Route 32, from 7-8:30 p.m. or until the prizes run out. Attendees can bring their own snacks and soft drinks.

The Round Pond Schoolhouse Association is dedicated to maintaining the Washington Schoolhouse as a place for educational, cultural, and community events. For more information, go to roundpondschoolhouse.org or find the Round Pond Schoolhouse Facebook page.

