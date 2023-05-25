Beautiful Oops!’ and Creative Flow This Weekend at Merry Barn

The Merry Barn Writers’ Retreat is hosting two special events over Memorial Day weekend.

A free community literacy event will take place from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 27. A creative flow circle, led by Morgan Mitchell, will run from 3-4:30 p.m. Sunday, May 28.

Community members of all ages are invited to join in a celebration of reading, writing, and creativity May 27. Barney Salzberg’s interactive “Beautiful Oops!” is a reminder of the beauty and creativity that emerges in unexpected moments. Salzberg urges all to silence inner critics and trust in the process.

“When you think you have made a mistake, think of it as an opportunity to make something beautiful,” Salzberg said.

Attendees work with ripped and torn paper, spills, smudges, and smears, to create our own masterpieces. Registration is not required.

Southport-based creatress Mitchell is offering another of her wildly popular creative flow circles at the barn the afternoon of May 28. Moving color across canvases in response to music, and creating collaboratively, is the perfect energizer on a long weekend.

For more information, go to merrybarn.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

