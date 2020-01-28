Beekeeping Course Starts Feb. 25

Members of the public are encouraged to discover the fascinating hobby of beekeeping by attending a seven-week course presented by experienced beekeepers from the Knox-Lincoln County Beekeepers, the Maine State Beekeepers Association, and Maine’s state bee inspector, who will provide attendees with basic information to get started as a beekeeper. This course is designed for first- and second-year beekeepers.

Classes will be held on consecutive Tuesday evenings from 6-8:30 p.m. at the Lincoln County Assembly of God Church, in the community room, 672 Main St., Damariscotta, beginning on Feb. 25 and ending April 14, snow day included.

Honey bees play a vital role in the pollination of fruits and vegetables. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, approximately one third of people’s diet comes from insect-pollinated plants, with honey bees responsible for more than 80% of that pollination. Whether one has an interest in becoming a backyard beekeeper for a gardening passion or wishes to consider keeping hives for a honey crop, or simply desires to learn more about the fascinating community of honey bees, attending a local bee school program will provide one with a basic foundation to get started.

Beekeeping basics, equipment needs, seasonal management, honey bee diseases, and pest management are just a few of a wide variety of topics that will be covered during this course in lecture format, PowerPoint presentations, hands-on experiences at station rotations, and workshops. Not only will one learn about what is needed to care for these incredibly important insects, one will meet other community members who share an interest in beekeeping.

The course fee is $60, which includes a textbook, handouts, and a prorated yearly membership to Knox-Lincoln County Beekeepers. Visit klcbee.com to register for the 2020 beginner beekeeping school.

For more information, call Jane Dunstan at 586-6800 or email at rmllamas1@gmail.com.

