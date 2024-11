Huntoon Hill Grange is holding a benefit bingo for Wiscasset youth Willow Orr on Sunday, Nov. 17.

The doors open at noon and bingo starts at 2 p.m. Funds from the benefit will help the Orr family with medical and travel expenses.

Huntoon Hill Grange is located at 11 Huntoon Hill Road in Wiscasset, just off Route 27.

