Benefit Concert for Veggies to Table Sept. 10, Paris Sweepstakes Ongoing

The sun has come and gone and come again, and, despite all the rain, the Veggies to Table grow-to-donate farm is in full swing.

Carrots, cucumbers, celery, chard, kale, tomatoes, eggplants, peppers, zucchini are being harvested along with tons of flowers including dahlias, zinnias, asters and more. Everything is headed out to those in need of food and joy in the community.

All are invited to Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens from 4-6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10 for a benefit concert for the farm.

There will be music from singer songwriter John Schindler, local duo No Spring Chickens, and fiddler Howie Carlough along with complimentary French wine, Oxbow beer, and delicious appetizers and cheese. There will also a raffle with many great gifts, including Veggies to Table flowers and swag, a night in The Tipsy Butler in Newcastle, two memberships to the Alliance Française du Maine, and more.

Attendees can enjoy a complimentary walk around the gardens, thanks to the generosity of the botanical gardens.

For more information or to purchase tickets, go to tickettailor.com/events/veggiestotable1/964844.

In other news, there is still time to enter to win a week-long stay in a Paris, along with many more amazing prizes. This fundraiser will help Veggies to Table expand its reach to those in need of top-quality produce and joy from flowers in the community.

For more information, go to veggiestotable.rallyup.com/paris-sweepstake.

To learn more about Veggies to Table and its slate of summer events, go to veggiestotable.org/events.

