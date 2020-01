The Wells-Hussey American Legion Auxiliary, of Damariscotta, will host a benefit supper for Carol (Wall) Curtis and Elijah Curtis at the Legion post from 4-7 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 18.

The dinner will consist of spaghetti, Italian bread, a beverage, and dessert. A silent auction will help raise funds for the Curtises’ medical expenses.

