Bess The Book Bus Event Aug. 28

Bess the Book Bus will visit the Waldoboro Public Library on Thursday, Aug. 28. (Courtesy photo)

Bess the Book Bus and Darling’s Ice Cream for a Cause will visit the Waldoboro Public Library, 958 Main St. in Waldoboro from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 28.

Children from Waldoboro and surrounding communities are invited to come get a free book from Bess the Book Bus, who delivers the magic of reading to children and communities.

Darling’s Ice Cream for a Cause truck will be offering ice cream by donation.

All proceeds from the ice cream will benefit the Waldoboro Public Library. All are welcome.


