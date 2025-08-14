Bess The Book Bus Event Aug. 28

Bess the Book Bus and Darling’s Ice Cream for a Cause will visit the Waldoboro Public Library, 958 Main St. in Waldoboro from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 28.

Children from Waldoboro and surrounding communities are invited to come get a free book from Bess the Book Bus, who delivers the magic of reading to children and communities.

Darling’s Ice Cream for a Cause truck will be offering ice cream by donation.

All proceeds from the ice cream will benefit the Waldoboro Public Library. All are welcome.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

