Bipartisan Soup and Chili Lunch Returns For Fourth Year

Nobleboro Republicans and Democrats are once again joining forces to put on their bipartisan soup and chili lunch to raise funds for fuel assistance. The lunch event will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 7 at the First Baptist Church of Nobleboro.

Takeout meals will be available. The menu will consist of soups, stews, and chilis to accommodate every taste, along with cornbread, biscuits, and a variety of delicious pies all baked fresh by volunteers.

There is no fixed admission fee; attendees are suggested to give generously with their hearts with cash or check at the door. All funds will go to Nobleboro residents in need through The Community Energy Fund of Lincoln County. The time, food, and logistics are all supplied by local volunteers, so every dollar can provide fuel for the needy.

It’s no secret that food banks and other organizations that help those in difficulty are stressed this year as never before. It can be easy for politics to divide, but everyone, regardless of party, can appreciate the value of helping to meet the needs of those less fortunate.

The event has a dual meaning and purpose to help fellow townspeople directly and to demonstrate that people of different political convictions can work together in harmony toward a positive common goal.

Last year two of the organizers, Winslow Myers and Gene McKeever, spoke to the Rotary Club of Damariscotta-Newcastle about their positive experience of working together to put on the lunch.

The planning committee for the lunch thanks all those who have already made generous donations and pledges both in cash or in food or supplies, and thanks also the First Baptist Church of Nobleboro for its willingness to host the event for the fourth year.

For more information, email Mary Sheldon at sheldon@tidewater.net or call Winslow Myers at 350-6502 or email myerswinslow@gmail.com.

