Bird Walk and Turtle Talk June 21

Pumpkin Vine Family Farm in Somerville invites all to join them on Sunday, June 21 for some interactive education about field birds, pollinators, and turtles.

Laura Lecker, of Ag Allies, will lead a field bird walk between 10-11 a.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring field glass to get a good peek at the whole bobolink family in action. The walk will visit a pollinator hedgerow of native shrubs as well as a field border of mixed native flowers.

At noon, Pam Meier will introduce visitors to Maine’s native turtle species — both factually and face to face. Meier is a state-permitted wildlife rehabilitator, with a passion for educating the public on the best way to handle a turtle-crossing-the-road situation.

The farmers market will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Grab a fully loaded pretzel or pretzel stick from Brezel & Brot and pair it with a Pumpkin Vine smoothie for a perfect picnic lunch.

Admission is free, but donations to support the important conservation work of these two organizations are gratefully accepted, as are purchases at the farmers market, to help small local farms continue to protect habitat.

Pumpkin Vine Family Farm is located at 217 Hewett Road in Somerville. For more information, go to pumpkinvinefamilyfarm.com, call 549-3096 or email info@pumpkinvinefamilyfarm.com.

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