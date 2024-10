‘Tis the season for vampire novels and Jon Lewis will be doing a book signing for his novel, “Ageless,” at Sherman’s Maine Coast Book Shop, 158 Main St. in Damariscotta from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26.

Original artwork for this book series created by Newcastle artist Glenn Chadbourne will be on display.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print