Used books of all kinds will be available at Morris Farm on Saturday, Nov. 5, at their first Books for the Barnyard sale. Stop by the farm between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to browse a large selection of used books featuring authors such as Tom Clancy, Stephen King, and John Grisham. Paperbacks, hardcovers, and children’s books will be available.

Children’s books are $1 each or six books for $5; paperbacks, $3 each or two for $5; and hardcovers, $6 each, or two for $10. Shoppers are asked to bring their own bag for purchases.

To donate books for the sale, please drop off at the Morris Farm Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., or Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Donations will be accepted through Thursday, Nov. 3. Please no encyclopedias, magazines, or newspapers. The farm asks that all books be in good condition with no rips, tears, or missing pages. Any books not sold will be donated to area libraries used bookstores.

Morris Farm is located at 156 Gardiner Road, Route 27, in Wiscasset. For more information, call 882-4080 or email info@morrisfarm.org. All proceeds will go to support the farm.

