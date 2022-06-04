For everyone yearning for signs of a summer better than others have been for the past two years, there’s great news! The incomparable Claw Down and Fishin’ for Fashion events, hosted by the Boothbay Harbor Region Chamber of Commerce and a corps of volunteers, will return this year.

The Claw Down, Boothbay’s salute to the iconic Maine lobster, is planned for 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 16. The seventh annual Fishin’ for Fashion event takes to the runway (dock) at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 18. Both events take place at The Shipyard in Boothbay Harbor at 120 Commercial St., a large indoor/outdoor open-air event space.

“We are so excited to bring back two of our region’s favorite events,” said Boothbay Harbor Region Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lisa Walby. “Both events showcase and celebrate the creativity and talents of our local businesses, and we can’t wait to see what they have in store for us this year!”

This year’s Claw Down event showcases 10 local chefs competing for the boasting rights to Judges’ Choice Award, selected by a panel of three industry judges. The judge’s choice winner will go on to compete for Maine Lobster Chef of the Year at Harvest on the Harbor in Portland on Oct. 27. Attendees will vote on the People’s Choice and Best Table Decor Awards. The chefs will select their own winner of the Chef’s Choice Award.

Each chef must use Maine lobster as the star ingredient to create handcrafted lobster bites. A cash bar offers refreshing beverages to accompany the tastings.

Claw Down tickets are $80 per person or $110 for VIP tickets with a pre-event reception at 5 p.m. To purchase tickets, go to brownpapertickets.com/event/5392302.

Fishin’ for Fashion is a show like no other. Artists create original designs made solely from materials used in the marine and fishing industry: everything from tarps and fishing line, to shrink-wrap and lobster traps. Additionally, these designs are showcased alongside new fashions from local retailers. Approximately 45 models walk the lobster crate stage at this stunning oceanfront location. This event celebrates the local merchants, talented original designers and Mainers who dedicate their lives to preserving the region’s working waterfront. Fishin’ for Fashion also presents and auctions off original design bags to benefit the Boothbay Harbor Region Chamber of Commerce and the local high school’s graduation events. Celebrity judges will select winners for several awards and the audience votes on the People’s Choice Award! Fishin’ for Fashion tickets are $18 for children under the age of 18, $30 for adults ($50 for VIP with front row seating and a pre-event reception at 1 p.m.) and are available online at: brownpapertickets.com/event/5392514.

For more information about sponsorships, volunteers and other details, visit the Boothbay Harbor Region Chamber of Commerce website: boothbayharbor.com/festivals-event.

