Boothbay Railway Village Museum Announces Fall Events

The Boothbay Railway Village Museum will partner with several nonprofit organizations this fall to offer a collection of festive events with COVID-19 safety protocols as top priority.

“Fall is the best time of year on the coast of Maine, and we wanted to continue long standing traditions and celebrate with our community, while taking the necessary precautions for safety. The museum offers ample outdoor space to spread out, and masks will be required inside buildings,” said Marketing and Events Director Lori Reynolds.

The fall event lineup offers fun for all ages and interests, with plenty of opportunity to support local organizations.

Saturday, Sept. 11 — Books In Boothbay: The 17th annual Books in Boothbay will be held in the museum’s town hall building. More than 30 Maine authors will attend to sign their books, discuss their writing, and meet their fans.

The event will have a session from 9 a.m. to noon and another from 1-4 p.m. Admission into the event is free, however, regular admission applies for museum exhibits and train rides. The annual event benefits Boothbay Harbor Memorial Library and Boothbay Railway Village Museum. For more information, go to booksinboothbay.blogspot.com or email Joanna Breen at booksinboothbay@gmail.com.

Saturday, Sept. 18 — Boothbay Charities Classic: The 30th annual Boothbay Charities Classic will host a cornhole tournament to benefit Special Olympics Maine on the museum’s four-acre village green. The tournament will offer prizes for first, second, and third places, and there will also be an auction, raffles and food and beverage for sale. To sign up, email Brenda Blackman at brenda.blackman@thefirst.com or show up the day of the tournament. The price to register is $25 per person and $50 per team.

Saturday, Oct. 2 — Family Harvest Day: This fall celebration is a long-standing family favorite featuring classic New England festivities such as hayrides, pumpkin decorating, games on the village green and of course, train rides. The community inspired event will offer reduced museum admission for the entire day. For more information, go to railwayvillage.org.

Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 9-10 — Fall Foliage Festival: The 53rd annual Fall Foliage Festival will return after an unwanted year off, promising a family fun atmosphere, fabulous vendors, fall foods, Jolie Rogers Traveling Raw Bar, and great music. The event is a fundraiser for the museum and the Boothbay Region Information Center. This Midcoast tradition is a crowd favorite, with many getting a jump on early Christmas shopping. The air is crisp, the leaves are changing, and fun is in the air. Interested vendors or sponsors should email Reynolds at lori.reynolds@railwayvillage.org.

Sunday, Oct. 31 — Community Halloween Party: The museum has always taken Halloween seriously, tricking or treating thousands of families over the years. This year will be no exception, just altered to accommodate for COVID-19 safety protocols. Costumed trick-or-treaters can visit exhibits for candy, play games on the green, and enter to win best costume of the year for a free 2022 membership. Admission is free from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and train rides are $5 per ride for nonmembers. Members ride free.

The Boothbay Railway Village Museum invites community members to join the fun as it continues to plan and facilitate these events. For more information or to volunteer, email lori.reynolds@railwayvillage.org.

