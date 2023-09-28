Boothbay Region Historical Society Annual Cheese Sale Oct. 7

The popular Boothbay Region Historical Society’s annual cheese sale returns in two locations on Saturday, Oct. 7.

Both Maine-made cheeses and homemade treats will be available at the historical society’s newly painted location at 72 Oak St. from 10 a.m. until sold out, rain or shine. Cheese will also be available for purchase during the all-day Boothbay Railway Village Fall Foliage Festival on both Saturday, Oct. 7 and Sunday, Oct. 8 until sold out.

Pineland Farms’ Reserve Cheddar, aged two years, brought home the first place gold medal at the American Cheese Society Judging and Competition, the largest event of its kind for American-made cheeses. A judge commented, “A good representation of a nice cheddar with slight fruitiness, a bit of broth, buttery, and a sharpness that lingers.”

This award-winning cheese will be available in two hand-cut sizes, a half-pound for $9 and a pound for $18, and will be perfect to share with guests on special occasions.

Enthusiastic historical society volunteers will greet shoppers at a table selling cheese and historical items from the museum in both locations to share about the society’s work.

Purchases will help support the historical society’s mission as a vibrant community resource in preserving and sharing the history of the Boothbay region.

For more information, call the society at 633-0820 or email at brhs@gwi.net.

