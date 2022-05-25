Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens’ Maine Days, generously sponsored by Renys, will welcome Maine residents to visit the gardens at no cost over Memorial Day weekend, May 28-30.

Founded by Maine residents with a passion for gardens and the state’s magnificent coast and forests, the gardens are comprised of cultivated, formal gardens and natural landscapes that highlight natural history, habitats, botany, horticulture, and ecological connections while honoring Maine and its people.

Endeavoring to make the gardens as accessible, inclusive, and relevant to the community as possible, each year during Maine Days, Maine residents are invited to experience “their gardens” at no cost. Long a family tradition for many, this year’s event takes place thanks to Renys, another Maine institution. Speaking of institutions, Maine Days is a wonderful way to visit (or revisit) the Gardens’ larger-than-life environmental stewards, the giant trolls, here for their second season.

Maine Days is free and open to each resident in the state of Maine. Advance registration for this very popular event is required. Go to mainegardens.org for tickets. Interested Maine residents should choose “Maine Day” tickets and note that the tickets are rain or shine.

At nearly 325 acres, Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens is the largest public garden in New England. The nationally recognized public garden is located in Boothbay. With two miles of hiking trails, 19 acres of ornamental and themed gardens featuring native plants of Maine, a children’s garden, a sensory garden, and so much more, there’s something for everyone.

The mission of the gardens is to inspire meaningful connections among people, plants, and nature through horticulture, education, and research. For more information, go to mainegardens.org.

