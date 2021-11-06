Bowl Turning Workshop Dec. 4-5

The Carpenter’s Boat Shop will host an introduction to bowl turning workshop Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 4 and 5.

During the class, students will learn the basics of green woodturning, from the log to the lathe. The class will discuss grain direction and orientation as well as moisture content in the wood and drying.

All tools will be provided, though students are welcome to bring their own, as the class will cover sharpening and a variety of gouge angles for successful turning. Students will go home with some beautiful homemade bowls.

For more information or to sign up, email director@carpentersboatshop.com.

