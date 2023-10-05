Bremen Animal Sanctuary Annual Fundraiser Oct. 7

Rain or shine, Apifera Farm, at 315 Waldoboro Road in Bremen, will be open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7.

Apifera Farm is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) animal sanctuary in Bremen. The owners, Katherine and Martyn Dunn, have been taking in elder/needy animals since 2004. They began their sanctuary in Oregon and, in 2016, moved everybody in a six-day journey across the country to land in Bremen.

Visitors arriving at the farm will be greeted (or accosted) by the infamous goofballs – a bunch of pygmy goats – many elderly. Chaperoned by the goose, people can enter the outer barn area and meet the mini donkeys, Harry the Llama, and the old donkey, Peso. The mini ponies and horses will be there too and well behaved guests can groom them and tie ribbons in their hair.

There is also a chance people could meet the wandering old pig, Hannah, and Earnest the Pig will likely be in his hut, sleeping.

The Dunns believes in the healing powers of animals and they make regular visits to elder facilities. Katherine Dunn began by visiting the local Greens with her little goat, Opie, and that led to her visiting Cove’s Edge where she and her animals are regular visitors. Depending on the weather, she might have a llama at her side, a pug, a Great Pyrenees, a goat, or a pony.

During the COVID lockdowns, Dunn and her contact at Cove’s Edge set up Facetime Fridays. Katherine Dunn would bring a mystery guest into the house each Friday and would Facetime with Cove’s Edge residents. Sometimes Harry the Llama was there, or Pino the Donkey, and even a goose. The farm also has elder facilities from all over Midcoast come to the farm for animal visits.

The sanctuary takes on horses, ponies, donkeys, some pigs, fowl, and goats. Many animals are elderly or needy. Some are hospice situations. Often, older people have to give up their animals in heartbreaking circumstances, and the farm will take on their old animals. An example is the newly arrived 34-year-old donkey and his buddy, the very old potbellied pig. Their owners loved them for their entire lives, but had to leave their farm.

“I think most of us fear what will happen to our animals if we become ill or can’t care for them,” Katherine Dunn said. “So when an elder person reaches out to us, I always try to help.”

The farm takes on elder cats out of the shelter and most of the cats have been relinquished by a loving person who had to enter a home or has failed due to illness or dementia. The cats have a secure, heated suite in the barn complete with panoramic windows and classical music and a rescue rabbit.

This is the farm’s annual fundraiser and is open to all. Any size donation is appreciated. Yearly costs for hay, feed, vet care, and maintenance run $50,000-100,000 depending on emergencies. The Dunns take no salaries.

Katherine Dunn does all the daily animal care and has been a freelance artist/writer since 1996. She will also have her animal books and the farm calendar for sale. Martyn Dunn is a landscaper for Natural Concepts and has developed the many gardens of the farm.

Park in front on grass; watch for signs

Do not bring pets. No smoking or gum chewing. Children must be well chaperoned.

For more information, go to instagram.com/katherinedunnapiferafarm or email katherine@katherinedunn.com.

