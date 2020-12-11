Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Bremen Christmas Cookie Sale

at

The Bremen Middle School Pod is organizing a fundraiser to benefit New Hope For Women, which provides advocacy, prevention, and educational resources to assist Knox, Lincoln, Sagadahoc, and Waldo counties in creating a safer and healthier future.

Cookie baskets are $30 each. They include a mix of seasonal holiday cookies, baked with love and strict safety protocols by the Bremen Middle School Pod students.

To order, call 610-0896 or email sarahseaweeds@gmail.com. Orders are due Dec. 18, with pickup on Dec. 21 at the Bremen Library. The Bremen Middle School Pod wishes for all to enjoy a safe and joyful holiday season.

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^