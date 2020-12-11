Bremen Christmas Cookie Sale

The Bremen Middle School Pod is organizing a fundraiser to benefit New Hope For Women, which provides advocacy, prevention, and educational resources to assist Knox, Lincoln, Sagadahoc, and Waldo counties in creating a safer and healthier future.

Cookie baskets are $30 each. They include a mix of seasonal holiday cookies, baked with love and strict safety protocols by the Bremen Middle School Pod students.

To order, call 610-0896 or email sarahseaweeds@gmail.com. Orders are due Dec. 18, with pickup on Dec. 21 at the Bremen Library. The Bremen Middle School Pod wishes for all to enjoy a safe and joyful holiday season.

