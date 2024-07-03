Bremen Conservation Committee to Host Coastal Discussion

The coastline is essential to the life and identity of Bremen. It provides livelihood and food, and is the source of endless joy and fascination. The marshes, streams, birds, plants, and animals of the coastline are interdependent as well.

Although Bremen escaped some of the worst damage of the recent storms, the effects of erosion and rising water are evident almost everywhere.

Join the Bremen Conservation Committee on Wednesday, July 10 at 4 p.m. at the town office to discuss the ways to preserve, strengthen, and protect coastline and ways to cope with change.

All are welcome for a talk by Corinne Michaud-LeBlanc, the climate coordinator in the Beginning with Habitat Program at the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, on the habitats of the coastline and their functions.

The talk will be followed by an open panel discussion including Bremen Select Board member John “Boe” Marsh, owner of Community Shellfish; Eric Snyder, facilities and operations manager on Hog Island Audubon; and Joan Ray, director of land conservation at Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust.

Panel members will discuss their own experiences with challenges to the coast as well as their concerns and suggestions, and join in open discussion with the public.

Conservation committee members encourage attendees to bring ideas and questions to the event. Pizza and other refreshments will be provided.

