The new date for the Patriotic club of Bremen’s Country Fair is Saturday, Oct. 8, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the Bremen Town House, Route 32, next to the Bremen fire station.

Club members have been growing, saving, and working all summer; there are many new things available, and some returning favorites too!

There’s raspberry jam, (some with seeds sifted out), honey spiced blueberry, strawberry rhubarb, pineapple jalapeno, (really good), peach jam, a good cranberry marmalade and orange jelly, plus more. There are some relishes to choose from. Since the price of jars and rings has soared, club members would really appreciate it if anyone has any jelly jars or rings they can return. Thanks so much!

There will be three soups to choose from for lunch or dinner: minestrone, butternut squash, or chicken corn chowder.

Then there’s the baked table, piled with pies of all varieties, including pumpkin, apple, and pecan. There will be some really good quick breads, zucchini, strawberry nut, banana, and cranberry orange, too. Then there’s the cookies: hermit bars, dream bars, butterscotch, macaroons, chocolate chip and peanut butter, with lots of variations. Of course there will be the always popular whoopie pies, and even a pumpkin roll or two.

Do not forget the wreaths and arrangements – dozens! President Cordelia Goth has been working overtime with her crew. There are choices with silk flowers, dried flowers and lots of natural things too. Fall is here: time to decorate!

The Patriotic Club of Bremen uses the proceeds from the country fair to donate every year to the Waldoboro Food Bank, the Community Energy Fund, Bremen Fire Department and First Responders, Bremen Library and more.

