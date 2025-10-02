Bremen Country Fair Oct. 11

Maple leaves are turning beautiful colors, so it’s time for the Bremen Country Fair. This year the fair is 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 11 at the Bremen Town House, at 533 Waldoboro Road (Route 32).

This year Anna Barber has outdone herself. She’s bringing brandied pears, lots of jam, two kinds of pickles, and two different relishes. There will also be a selection of many other jams.

As always, this year there will be a new selection of wreaths and arrangements, large and small. Many in bright fall colors, but others are white, red, pink, and blue. There are many to pick from so come early to find the widest choices.

For lunch, two soups will be available, plus baked beans and cornbread to take home. The Bremen pie ladies are busy baking apple pies and other delicious flavors, and for the first time in a while, homemade yeast breads and rolls will be available too.

There will be a good selection of quick breads, plus whoopie pies and scones. There will be myriad types of cookies to try, from old favorites like chocolate chip, lemon squares, ginger snaps and more.

The annual fair is organized by the Bremen Community Club, formerly the Patriotic Club of Bremen. The club is a nonpolitical, nonprofit group that raises money to donate to the Bremen Library, Bremen Fire Department, The Community Energy Fund of Lincoln County, and the Waldoboro Food Pantry.

The club also gives a $500 scholarship to any student from Bremen who graduates high school and goes on to further education. Come for the fun and to get wonderful homemade food from the same group who do the Fourth of July pie sale.

