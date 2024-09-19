Bremen Country Fair Returns Oct. 5

Featuring treats for the eyes as well as the mouth, the Bremen Country Fair returns to the Bremen Town House from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 5.

Jams, jellies, relishes, and other preserves will cover one large table while baked good treats such as Cordelia’s delicious decadent layer cake, Debbie’s breads, assorted fruit breads, cookies, and snacks will cover some of the other tables. Hot soups for an easy lunch will be present as well. Walls will be covered with handmade crafts such as flower or shell wreaths and other festive ornaments to bring the spirit of autumn into your home.

This year, organizers are not offering preorders of canned goods so arrive early for the widest of favorite toppings. Bring boxes, baskets, or bags for easy shopping and don’t forget to return any serviceable jelly jars and their rings so they can be cleaned and refilled for next year.

Hosting the event is the Patriotic Club of Bremen, a nonprofit organization devoted to donating all the funds back into the community. For more information or to assist the club in any of its many endeavors, email maj58rxt@tidewater.net.

