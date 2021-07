The Bremen Fire Department will be holding their annual chicken barbeque on Saturday, July 24, starting at 5 p.m. The barbeque will be a drive through, and is limited to 200 reservations. The cost is $15.

To make a reservation, call Ronnie Poland at 529-5326 or Bonnie Poland at 540-3395.

