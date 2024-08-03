Bremen Fire Department Auction Returns Aug. 17

After being postponed due to COVID-19, the Bremen Fire Department will again host its benefit auction Saturday, Aug. 17 at 1 p.m. This is always a fun auction with loads of good things and lots of laughs.

This year the department will be offering lots of free home-baked desserts to nibble on during the auction. Some items donated include antique furniture, prints, artworks, and a wonderful sculpture, loads of lobsters from local lobstermen, donations of goods and services from local businesses, and more is still coming in.

There will also be a bargain table starting at noon. The money raised will help pay for the town’s Christmas party and children’s gifts as well as needed fire equipment.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

