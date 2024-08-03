The Lincoln County News
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Bremen Fire Department Auction Returns Aug. 17

at

After being postponed due to COVID-19, the Bremen Fire Department will again host its benefit auction Saturday, Aug. 17 at 1 p.m. This is always a fun auction with loads of good things and lots of laughs.

This year the department will be offering lots of free home-baked desserts to nibble on during the auction. Some items donated include antique furniture, prints, artworks, and a wonderful sculpture, loads of lobsters from local lobstermen, donations of goods and services from local businesses, and more is still coming in.

There will also be a bargain table starting at noon. The money raised will help pay for the town’s Christmas party and children’s gifts as well as needed fire equipment.


 Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^