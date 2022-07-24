Bremen Library Children’s Program July 28

On Thursday, July 28, local heroes from the Bremen Fire Department will pay a special visit to the Bremen Library.

Bremen is very blessed to have such dedicated and skilled people invest so much in the community. This event will be an opportunity for children to view a fire truck and its special gear, as well as thank firefighters for their sacrificial service.

The fire truck will arrive at 10:30 a.m. and a brief story time will begin at 10:15 a.m. Attendees should feel free to bring a blanket. A take-home craft will be available as well.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, this event will be held outside. It is recommended that anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should wait until the next opportunity to view the fire truck. In case of rain, a new date will be scheduled at the fire department’s convenience.

