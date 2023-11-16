Bremen Library Wreath Sale Nov. 25-26

The Bremen Library will again be hosting its popular wreath sale fundraiser this year. The sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 25 and Sunday, Nov. 26 at the Bremen Town House on Route 32 next to the Bremen fire station. The sale will be held at this one location again this year.

Customers choosing to reserve wreaths may do so by calling the Bremen Library at 529-5572 to place an order or by placing an order online at bremenlibrary.org. Reservations for wreaths must be made by Friday, Nov. 24. When reserving a wreath, the customer will be able to list preferences for decorations and to select a date and time for pick up at the town house.

Pickups may begin on Friday, Nov. 18. While the official sale days are Nov. 25-26, the library is offering earlier pickup and sale days. To make an early purchase of a decorated wreath, customers who have not reserved a wreath may go to the town house beginning Friday, Nov. 17.

For those ordering wreaths for shipping, there will be a discount for any order of 10 or more. Organizers ask whoever is making a large order to contact the library for special pricing based on the quantity ordered and the shipping addresses. Shipping costs have gone up considerably.

The wreath sale is an important fundraiser for the Bremen Library and a popular event for many. The library appreciates the continued support of our loyal customers and looks forward to having new customers as well.

