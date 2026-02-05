Bremen Union Church Hosts School Supply Giveaway Feb. 21

School supplies for students in kindergarten through eighth grade are being donated by the Bremen Union Church, at 523 Waldoboro Road in Bremen, through the BUC Supply Closet, its newly formed program.

Supplies are free to the public and include backpacks, notebooks, pens, pencils, crayons, watercolors, rulers, and erasers.

A special event will be held in the church’s fellowship hall from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 21 to give away the supplies on a first-come, first-served basis. Light refreshments will also be provided.

The members of the Bremen Union Church organized BUC Supply Closet to help schoolchildren in need. These supplies are for students from all the neighboring schools.

“As grocery bills and medicine costs increase, family budgets are stretched to the limit. We feel if we can help stretch that budget further, we want to be of help,” said Pastor Marilyn Nichols. “Also, teachers have often purchased the needed school supplies out of their own personal salaries, and we want to give them some relief, as well.”

Residents are welcome to donate to the closet fund through PayPal or by sending a check made out to Bremen Union Church with “Supply Closet” in the memo section. Supplies for future events would also be accepted.

“We are also providing a suggestion box at the church for other items members of the community need,” Nichols said. “If we can afford to supply those, as well, we will be happy to do that.”

For more information, go to bremenchurch.org or find the church on Facebook.

