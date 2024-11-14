Bremen Wreath Fundraiser Returns

The Bremen Library’s popular wreath sale fundraiser returns this year.

Customers choosing to order wreaths may do so by picking up an order form at the Bremen Library, calling the library at 529-5572, or place an order online at bremenmainelibrary.org. All sales will be finalized at the Bremen Town House on Route 32 next to the Bremen fire station.

The official sale days are Saturday, Nov. 30 between are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 1 between 9 a.m. and noon.

The last day for preorders is Friday, Nov. 22. Customers placing an order will be able to list decoration preferences and to select a day and time for pickup at the Bremen Town House. Pick up for orders begins Saturday, Nov. 16.

In addition to the official sale days, walk-in sales for wreaths begin Friday, Nov. 15 at the Bremen Town House from 9:30 a.m. to noon and 1-2:30 p.m. on weekdays and Saturdays.

The wreath sale is an important fundraiser for the Bremen Library and a popular event for many. The library appreciates the continued support of its loyal customers and looks forward to having new customers as well.

