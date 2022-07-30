After a hiatus, the Bremen Patriotic Club and the town of Bremen are bringing back Chocolate Sunday on Aug. 7.

Attendees will be able to sample some of the finest confections and imaginative sweets and desserts from the community, including cookies, cupcakes, fudge, chocolate peanut butter balls, chocolate coffee bars, booze brownies, bonbons, chocolate-covered pretzels, chocolate sundaes, chocolate-covered strawberries, and even chocolate covered bacon.

Chocolate Sunday is held on the first Sunday in August from 1-4 p.m. at the Bremen Town House. The Bremen Fire Department will hold its open house while the Bremen Conservation Committee will offer tours of the new Dianne O’Connor trail.

This is a free event. Donations are accepted.

