Bristol Church Fair Returns This Weekend

A beloved summer tradition will return to the heart of Bristol Mills this weekend as the Congregational Church of Bristol hosts its annual church fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 2.

The fair, which will be held on the church grounds at 1261 Bristol Road, promises a day full of community spirit, local creativity, and family-friendly activities.

This year’s fair will feature an array of local artisans offering beautifully handcrafted goods, perfect for early gift shopping or treating oneself. The ever-popular tag sale will return with a wide selection of household treasures, and the bake sale will be stocked with homemade goodies, including the fair’s much-loved blueberry pies.

Visitors can also bid on items in the silent auction, featuring generous donations and gift cards from many area businesses.

There will be delicious lunch items available to enjoy while sitting and listening to some live music.

Families with young children can look forward to a lively children’s area, complete with games, a bounce house, and a visit from a fire engine, a highlight for kids of all ages.

For more information, go to ccobucc.org.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

