Broad Bay Congregational to Host Lighting of Luminaries

Broad Bay Congregational United Church of Christ, at 941 Main St. in Waldoboro, invites community members to honor deceased loved ones on Friday, Nov. 1 with the lighting of luminaries outside the church from 5:30-7 p.m. The bell will toll at 7 p.m.

To add a name of a deceased to the display of luminaries, complete the form at broadbaychurch.org.

Whether one is grieving the death of a parent who died decades ago, a baby who died in infancy, or one who died last week, the pain and the love are worthy of attention and honor. In this season of shortening days, the Broad Bay Church invites the community to pause, observe flickering candles, and remember those whose lives have touched others.

The rain date for this event is Saturday, Nov. 2 from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

For more information, go to broadbaychurch.org, call 832-6898, or email broadbayucc@gmail.com.

