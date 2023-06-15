Business After Hours at Birch June 22

The Wiscasset Area Chamber of Commerce invites its members and others who might have an interest to a Business After Hours event from 5:30-7 p.m. on Thursday, June 22 at Birch Home Furnishings & Gifts, 72 Main St. in Wiscasset.

Business After Hours events are a great opportunity to network with other business professionals and leaders and learn about the area’s unique business community. Attendees are reminded to bring business cards to share.

Great conversations and appetizing refreshments will be had while perusing this unique shop and enjoying the many products that Francie Siegfried, owner, has employed.

RSVP no later than Friday, June 16 by calling the chamber at 882-9600 or emailing Patricia Cloutier at ipcloutier1946@gmail.com.

For more information, go to wiscassetchamber.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

