Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Business After Hours at Birch June 22

at

The Wiscasset Area Chamber of Commerce invites its members and others who might have an interest to a Business After Hours event from 5:30-7 p.m. on Thursday, June 22 at Birch Home Furnishings & Gifts, 72 Main St. in Wiscasset.

Business After Hours events are a great opportunity to network with other business professionals and leaders and learn about the area’s unique business community. Attendees are reminded to bring business cards to share.

Great conversations and appetizing refreshments will be had while perusing this unique shop and enjoying the many products that Francie Siegfried, owner, has employed.

RSVP no later than Friday, June 16 by calling the chamber at 882-9600 or emailing Patricia Cloutier at ipcloutier1946@gmail.com.

For more information, go to wiscassetchamber.com.

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^