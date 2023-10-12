Business After Hours at Water’s Edge Oct. 19

Join friends, neighbors, and other area businesspeople at the Wiscasset Area Chamber of Commerce’s October Business After Hours event from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 19 at the Water’s Edge Restaurant and Bar.

Water’s Edge, at 306 Eddy Road in Edgecomb, offers a relaxed and casual dining experience overlooking the beautiful Sheepscot River.

Business After Hours events are a great opportunity to network with other business professionals and leaders, and learn about the unique business community. Make sure to bring business cards to share.

For great conversations and appetizing refreshments, plan on attending. There will be a cash bar, business card raffle for a door prize, and the usual 50/50 raffle.

To help with planning purposes, RSVP no later than Friday, Oct. 13 by calling the chamber at 882-9600 or emailing info@wiscassetchamber.com.

For more information, go to wiscassetchamber.com.

