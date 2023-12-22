Buy a Brick Fundraiser for Waldoborough Historical Society

The Waldoborough Historical Society is pleased to announce the new owner of the old Waldoboro High School/A.D. Gray Building has offered a pile of bricks from the building to be sold as a fundraiser for the society’s capital campaign project.

During the demolition of the building, the construction crew will place the bricks in a designated area, and the society will have one weekend to sell bricks.

Anyone who would like own a brick from Waldoboro High School/A.D Gray, come by the demolition site from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13, and Sunday, Jan. 14, to make a purchase.

Bricks will be $5 each or a reasonable donation for over 20 bricks.

All bricks will be sold first come first served, as is, and must be picked up in person. Organizers will not be able to save bricks for a later date and they will not be able to ship them.

At no time will the contractor allow anyone around the enclosed area of the demolition site other than the designated dates of Jan. 13-14.

The Waldoborough Historical Society feels fortunate the new owner and the contractor are willing to do this much for the society and urge everyone to please follow instructions.

For more information, contact Waldoborough Historical Society President Bill Maxwell by calling 790-1307 or email info@waldoborohistory.us.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

