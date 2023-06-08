Capital Campaign Concerts Continue

It is hoped that five evening concerts, a yard sale, and a silent auction scheduled for this summer at New Harbor United Methodist Church will help contribute the funds necessary to complete the two-year renovation project.

In the past year, New Harbor United Methodist Church has made great strides on improvements funded mainly by donations. Local builders Ron Terenzi, of Currency Construction, and Neils Szepexy, of Green Bond Carpentry, have replaced leaky windows and two sides of the badly weathered sidewalls and trim.

New gray shingles have given an uplift to the church’s appearance, new sills have been added at the back of the church, and the electrical entrance has been upgraded.

Perhaps most importantly, the tower top has been constructed and will be raised after the siding work in progress is completed.

Because the concerts were so well received last summer, the format will be similar this year, being held Friday evenings every other week with the exception of the weekend of Old Bristol Days, when there will be a yard sale and silent auction on Saturday, Aug. 12. The concerts scheduled are:

June 16 — The Clarinets, a trioli of clarinetists

June 30 — Rusty Hinges, a country music group

July 14 — King Ro Players, Round Pond musicians

July 28 — Castlebay, renowned harpist and guitarist duo

Aug. 25 — Ukes Rock, a large group of ukulele players

All concerts will be in the sanctuary at 7 p.m. with the exception of the King Row Players, who will entertain outside from 5-7 p.m. Refreshments will be available. Any free will offerings will be gratefully appreciated.

